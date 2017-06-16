Dr. Scott Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Duncan, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Duncan, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
Locations
Scott C. Duncan MD PA999 E Basse Rd Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 824-7001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor can't say enough good things about him and his staff.
About Dr. Scott Duncan, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1952398612
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
