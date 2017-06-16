Overview

Dr. Scott Duncan, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.



Dr. Duncan works at SCOTT C DUNCAN MD in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

