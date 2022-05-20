See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Scott Dunkin, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Dunkin, DO

Dr. Scott Dunkin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Dunkin works at Pavilion for Women's Health & Wellness in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dunkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pavilion for Woman's Health & Wellness - OB-GYN
    11760 SW 40th St Ste 654, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 615-6123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maternal Anemia
Preeclampsia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Preeclampsia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 20, 2022
    He delivered both my kids via C-section. I felt comfortable and safe having him perform the procedures and responded to all my concerns. Very attentive. He has a calm demeanor, so it may come off as him not caring, but he very much does. I started off with a different OB for my second and I hated how she made me feel. I was so happy to be able to get back into Dr. Dunkin’s network. Insurance is why I didn’t start off with him from the beginning.
    Lizzy — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Dunkin, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942267877
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Dunkin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dunkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dunkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dunkin works at Pavilion for Women's Health & Wellness in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dunkin’s profile.

    Dr. Dunkin has seen patients for Maternal Anemia and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Dunkin speaks Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

