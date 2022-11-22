Dr. Scott Durrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Durrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Durrett, MD
Dr. Scott Durrett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Durrett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Durrett's Office Locations
-
1
Provision Laser Eye Center1191 Jacaranda Blvd, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 493-0311
-
2
Provision Laser Eye Center473 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 475-8532
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durrett?
Always very through and Dr and nurses all so friendly.
About Dr. Scott Durrett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1558366898
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Med
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durrett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durrett works at
Dr. Durrett has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Durrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durrett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.