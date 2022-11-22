Overview of Dr. Scott Durrett, MD

Dr. Scott Durrett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Durrett works at PROVISION EYE CENTER in Venice, FL with other offices in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.