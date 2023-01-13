Dr. Scott Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Edwards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Edwards, MD
Dr. Scott Edwards, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Georgetown University - School of Medicine|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Edwards' Office Locations
North Phoenix18444 N 25th Ave Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
The CORE Institute - Scottsdale8952 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 113, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (866) 974-2673TuesdayClosedThursday8:00am -
The CORE Institute - West Phoenix9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 205, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon, up front about procedure and recovery
About Dr. Scott Edwards, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English
- 1356326169
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson Hospital/Philadelphia Hand Center
- University Of Tennessee Memphis/Campbell Clinic
- University Of Tennessee Memphis
- Georgetown University - School of Medicine|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
