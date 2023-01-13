Overview of Dr. Scott Edwards, MD

Dr. Scott Edwards, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Georgetown University - School of Medicine|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Edwards works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.