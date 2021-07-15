Dr. Scott Eggener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Eggener, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Eggener, MD
Dr. Scott Eggener, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Eggener works at
Dr. Eggener's Office Locations
-
1
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-1860
-
2
University of Chicago Hospitals5758 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-1860Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eggener?
Doctor Eggener was very knowledgeable about my Prostrate issue and made me feel comfortable and prepared for my surgery Dr Eggener has some of the best bedside manner that I have ever been in contact with in the medical field. Everything that he explained to me about the surgery was spot on before and after my surgery. I have the upmost respect for Dr Eggener and his ability to get me back to my normal self. I would recommend Dr Eggener & his whole Team for any surgery you may have dealing with ones prostrate
About Dr. Scott Eggener, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic
- 1548440027
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eggener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eggener accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eggener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eggener works at
Dr. Eggener has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eggener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eggener speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.