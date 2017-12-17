Overview of Dr. Scott Eisenberg, DO

Dr. Scott Eisenberg, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Eisenberg works at Monmouth Heart Vascular in Eatontown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.