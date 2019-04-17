See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cedar Rapids, IA
Dr. Scott Ekroth, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Ekroth, MD

Dr. Scott Ekroth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Ekroth works at Physicians' Clinic Of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ekroth's Office Locations

    Physicians Clinic of Iowa
    202 10th St SE Ste 140, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 398-1545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
  • UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Joint Pain
Limb Pain

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Scott Ekroth, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730344920
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Syracuse University
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Ekroth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekroth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ekroth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ekroth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ekroth works at Physicians' Clinic Of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. View the full address on Dr. Ekroth’s profile.

    Dr. Ekroth has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ekroth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekroth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekroth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekroth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekroth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

