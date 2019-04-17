Overview of Dr. Scott Ekroth, MD

Dr. Scott Ekroth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Ekroth works at Physicians' Clinic Of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.