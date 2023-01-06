Overview of Dr. Scott Ellis, MD

Dr. Scott Ellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Ellis works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.