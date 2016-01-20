Dr. Scott Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Ellis, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Ellis, MD
Dr. Scott Ellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Emergency Services LLC726 N Greenfield Rd Ste 108, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 503-3055
- 2 2905 W Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 603-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ellis?
This was our first visit and experience with Dr. Ellis. Our wait was long but I didn't mind because I felt like the Dr. tried to fit us in and so I was grateful for that. During our wait for the Dr. I needed to use the restroom, the restroom was very dirty. the garbage was full, the toilet was unclean, the sink was unclean and floor was very dirty. The Dr. was great, but the office/bathroom was very dirty, I was very surprised by that.
About Dr. Scott Ellis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1508980582
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis works at
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.