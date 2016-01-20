Overview of Dr. Scott Ellis, MD

Dr. Scott Ellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.



Dr. Ellis works at Orthopedic Emergency Services LLC in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Glenoid Labrum Tear and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.