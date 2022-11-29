Dr. Scott Ellison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Ellison, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Ellison, MD
Dr. Scott Ellison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Ellison works at
Dr. Ellison's Office Locations
PMG-Surgery8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 206, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (785) 295-8359
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had two hernia repairs 12 years apart, both by Dr Ellison. They turned out perfect. I am very active and have had no trouble with them.
About Dr. Scott Ellison, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1497780159
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Kansas City
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellison works at
Dr. Ellison has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellison.
