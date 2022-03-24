Overview of Dr. Scott Engel, MD

Dr. Scott Engel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Engel works at Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Breast Ptosis and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.