Dr. Scott Eveloff, MD
Dr. Scott Eveloff, MD is a Pulmonologist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Harrison County Community Hospital, Menorah Medical Center and Western Missouri Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 5721 W 119th St Ste 100, Leawood, KS 66209 Directions (913) 498-6000
Midwest Sleep Specialists LLC3470 NE Ralph Powell Rd Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (913) 498-3003
Harrison County Community Hospital2600 Miller St, Bethany, MO 64424 Directions (660) 425-2211Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
- Harrison County Community Hospital
- Menorah Medical Center
- Western Missouri Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent! He listens attentively, clearly explains the medical knowledge and advice he has to offer, and shows genuine caring & concern for you as his patient. I appreciate his thoughtful approach to my medical issues and his availability to talk by phone as needed. I would highly recommend Dr. Eveloff.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Washington University
- Internal Medicine
