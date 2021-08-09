Dr. Scott Ewing, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Ewing, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Ewing, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Ewing works at
Locations
-
1
THC Cardiology508 S Adams St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 332-5099
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ewing?
Dr Ewing saved my life in August 2017 when I was diagnosed with AFib and CHF. His NP are best both of them.
About Dr. Scott Ewing, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760461800
Education & Certifications
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Southern Methodist Univ.
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ewing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ewing works at
Dr. Ewing has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ewing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ewing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ewing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ewing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.