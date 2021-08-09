Overview

Dr. Scott Ewing, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Ewing works at Texas Health Care PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.