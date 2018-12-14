Overview

Dr. Scott Fackrell, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Fackrell works at Unitypoint Fam Med/Urgent Care in West Des Moines, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.