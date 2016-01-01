Overview of Dr. Scott Fairbairn, MD

Dr. Scott Fairbairn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, North Memorial Health and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Fairbairn works at Dr. Brian Dixon in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.