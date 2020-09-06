See All Neurosurgeons in Englewood, CO
Dr. Scott Falci, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Scott Falci, MD

Dr. Scott Falci, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital

Dr. Falci works at Falci Institute for Spinal Cord Injuries in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Falci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Falci Institute for Spinal Cord Injuries
    500 E Hampden Ave Ste 425, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 06, 2020
    Dr. Falci is remarkable.. I lost sensation and use of my right hand due to spinal cord tethering. He repaired the damage and I awoke in recovery having regained the use of my hand.
    Lynn Robinson — Sep 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Falci, MD
    About Dr. Scott Falci, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053366385
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Falci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Falci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Falci works at Falci Institute for Spinal Cord Injuries in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Falci’s profile.

    Dr. Falci has seen patients for Myelopathy and Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Falci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

