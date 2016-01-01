Overview of Dr. Scott Farber, MD

Dr. Scott Farber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Farber works at Hill Country Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.