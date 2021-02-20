Dr. Farmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Farmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Farmer, MD
Dr. Scott Farmer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
Central Florida Psychiatric Associates2802 Aloma Ave Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 679-8004
- 2 465 S Orlando Ave Pmb 301, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 619-1260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Yes. He is a very good dr that cares about your good listener, take time to listen to your problems
About Dr. Scott Farmer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Dr. Farmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farmer works at
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.