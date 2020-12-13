Dr. Fecteau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Fecteau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Fecteau, MD
Dr. Scott Fecteau, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with Albany Med Center Hospital
Dr. Fecteau works at
Dr. Fecteau's Office Locations
1
Vascular Associates of Ct LLC1000 Asylum Ave Ste 2120, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 520-4942
2
Trinity Health of New England Provider Network580 Cottage Grove Rd Ste 106, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 246-4000
3
Vascular Surgery740 High St Ste 3001, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-2805
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fecteau is one of the best doctors my family has ever been to. He’s highly skilled, thorough and very compassionate.
About Dr. Scott Fecteau, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1376582445
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fecteau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fecteau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fecteau has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fecteau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fecteau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fecteau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fecteau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fecteau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.