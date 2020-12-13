Overview of Dr. Scott Fecteau, MD

Dr. Scott Fecteau, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with Albany Med Center Hospital



Dr. Fecteau works at Vascular Associates of Ct LLC in Hartford, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT and Williamsport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.