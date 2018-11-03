Overview

Dr. Scott Fengler, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Fengler works at Warren Clinic Colon Rectal Surg in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.