Overview of Dr. Scott Fertels, DO

Dr. Scott Fertels, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Fertels works at The Heart House in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Elmer, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.