Dr. Scott Fillmore, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Fillmore, MD
Dr. Scott Fillmore, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Fillmore's Office Locations
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Fillmore, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 15 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
- 1336146703
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
