Overview of Dr. Scott Fillmore, MD

Dr. Scott Fillmore, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Fillmore works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality and Cerebral Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.