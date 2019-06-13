Dr. Scott Finlay, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finlay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Finlay, DDS
Overview
Dr. Scott Finlay, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arnold, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY.
Dr. Finlay works at
Locations
-
1
Annapolis Smiles1460 Ritchie Hwy Ste 203, Arnold, MD 21012 Directions (410) 202-0387Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finlay?
I recently had my teeth cleaned at Dr. Finlay's office with Christine. The office staff is friendly and very professional. The cleaning was exceptional with Christine. She spent extra time teaching me how to use my Hydro-Floss and even took time to show me a video. My teeth have never felt so clean. Dr. Yen did the dental exam and she was pleasant and extremely gentle. I highly recommend this office and understand why Dr. Finlay is rated as a gold star dentist!
About Dr. Scott Finlay, DDS
- Dentistry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1457384414
Education & Certifications
- Washington DC General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finlay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Finlay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Finlay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finlay works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Finlay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finlay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finlay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finlay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.