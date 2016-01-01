Dr. Scott Finlay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finlay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Finlay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Finlay, MD
Dr. Scott Finlay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Dr. Finlay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Finlay's Office Locations
-
1
Nashua Internal Medicine Associates280 Main St Ste 140, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 594-3025
-
2
Massachusetts Ent. Associates Inc.3 Meeting House Rd Ste 24, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 256-5557
-
3
Lowell General Hospital295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 Directions (978) 256-5557
-
4
Dellon Institute of Boston100 Unicorn Park Dr Ste 102, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (781) 722-0242
-
5
Southern New Hampshire Medical Center8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 594-3025
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finlay?
About Dr. Scott Finlay, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1932442662
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finlay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finlay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finlay works at
Dr. Finlay has seen patients for Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finlay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Finlay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finlay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finlay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finlay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.