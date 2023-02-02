Dr. Scott Fleischauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleischauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Fleischauer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Fleischauer, MD
Dr. Scott Fleischauer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fleischauer's Office Locations
Arlington Cancer Center North906 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 664-9600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fleischauer?
Always thougher. Never rushed
About Dr. Scott Fleischauer, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1285789065
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleischauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleischauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleischauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleischauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleischauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fleischauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fleischauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.