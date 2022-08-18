Dr. Scott Floyd, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Floyd, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scott Floyd, DPM
Dr. Scott Floyd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Floyd works at
Dr. Floyd's Office Locations
Academy Foot Ankle Specialists1940 E State Highway 114 Ste 150, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-3668
Academy Foot & Ankle Specialists at Flowermound5810 Long Prairie Rd Ste 400, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (817) 424-3668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr is personable, listens, and is very careful. Easy to talk to.
About Dr. Scott Floyd, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Floyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Floyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Floyd works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Floyd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floyd.
