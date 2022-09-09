Overview

Dr. Scott Flugman, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Flugman works at Dermatology Associates in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.