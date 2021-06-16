Dr. Scott Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Foster, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Foster, MD
Dr. Scott Foster, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, OH.
Dr. Foster's Office Locations
Chad Miley, CNP715 Richland Mall, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 709-8650
Hospital Affiliations
- Avita Ontario
- Bucyrus Community Hospital
- Galion Community Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will be having knee surgery with him I'm ready to get this done so I can get back to life myself he was strength forward with me on it so now I'm waiting patiently driving me nuts with the pain from my knee .
About Dr. Scott Foster, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1477719896
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
