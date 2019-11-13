Dr. Scott Foust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Foust, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Foust, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Foust works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 265-2264
-
2
Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc.1704 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Directions (323) 256-4116
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foust?
Great pediatrician by far the best we've come to meet. Both my sons were under his care one 2yrs one new born. Unfortunately we moved to a different county and had to switch doctors, it has been 8 months since and we still haven't fo8nd a decent pediatrician who seems trustworthy and actually cares about their patients. Anyone in the LA county who is searching for a GREAT pediatrician should definitely give dr.foust a chance he's very patient, understanding with questions and concerns, takes his time with check up, very comforting to parents and children great attitude and never made us feel dumb for asking silly questions or concerns we had about our boys he always had an answer which was very comforting for new parents. I really wish my boys were still under his care and one day hope we return.
About Dr. Scott Foust, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1992958524
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foust works at
Dr. Foust speaks Armenian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Foust. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.