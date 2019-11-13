See All Pediatricians in Glendale, CA
Dr. Scott Foust, MD

Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Scott Foust, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Foust works at Comprehensive Community Health Centers in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc
    801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 265-2264
    Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc.
    1704 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 256-4116

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Common Cold
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Dysentery
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Iron Deficiency Anemia
Laryngitis
Low Back Pain
Nasopharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Tonsillitis
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    Nov 13, 2019
    Great pediatrician by far the best we've come to meet. Both my sons were under his care one 2yrs one new born. Unfortunately we moved to a different county and had to switch doctors, it has been 8 months since and we still haven't fo8nd a decent pediatrician who seems trustworthy and actually cares about their patients. Anyone in the LA county who is searching for a GREAT pediatrician should definitely give dr.foust a chance he's very patient, understanding with questions and concerns, takes his time with check up, very comforting to parents and children great attitude and never made us feel dumb for asking silly questions or concerns we had about our boys he always had an answer which was very comforting for new parents. I really wish my boys were still under his care and one day hope we return.
    Monica Espinoza — Nov 13, 2019
    About Dr. Scott Foust, MD

    Pediatrics
    17 years of experience
    English, Armenian
    1992958524
    Education & Certifications

    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Pediatrics
