Dr. Scott Foxman, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Foxman, MD
Dr. Scott Foxman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Foxman's Office Locations
Retinal & Ophthalmic Consultants PC1500 Tilton Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225 Directions (609) 646-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Scott Foxman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447224175
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Inst/UCLA
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Miami Hospital
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Foxman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foxman has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foxman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foxman speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Foxman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foxman.
