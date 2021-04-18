Dr. Scott Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Franklin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Franklin, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, St. David's Georgetown Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Franklin works at
Locations
Georgetown Ear, Nose & Throat3201 S Austin Ave Ste 370, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 869-0604
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and compassionate. I had balloon sinuplasty and it was far easier than I imagined. Glad I went here.
About Dr. Scott Franklin, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225176811
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
