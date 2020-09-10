Dr. Scott Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Freeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Freeman, MD is a Dermatologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Freeman works at
Locations
-
1
Sunrise Dermatology70 Midtown Park E, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 289-1786
-
2
Sunrise Dermatology8832 Us Highway 90, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 289-1786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freeman did an excellent job and the removal of the squamous cell cancer on my leg barely left a scar.
About Dr. Scott Freeman, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851447460
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Freeman works at
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods.