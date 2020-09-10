Overview

Dr. Scott Freeman, MD is a Dermatologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Freeman works at Sunrise Dermatology in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.