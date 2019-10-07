Dr. Scott Fretzin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fretzin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Fretzin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Fretzin, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Community Howard Regional Health.
Dr. Fretzin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology7910 N SHADELAND AVE, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 516-5000
-
2
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group8103 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7790
-
3
Kokomo3611 S Reed Rd Ste 105, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (317) 621-7790
-
4
Facial Plastic Surgery Ears Nose and Throat Clinic2220 W Alto Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (317) 516-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
- Community Howard Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Pekin Insurance
- Planned Administration Inc
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fretzin?
Dr. Fretzin is absolutely amazing! I had a pretty weird condition with my skin and I Shot him an email with some pictures late on a Saturday and he answered me within the hour! That’s dedication if you’ve ever seen it. I would definitely recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Scott Fretzin, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1023011244
Education & Certifications
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fretzin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fretzin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fretzin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fretzin works at
Dr. Fretzin has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fretzin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fretzin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fretzin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fretzin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fretzin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.