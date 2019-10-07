Overview

Dr. Scott Fretzin, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Community Howard Regional Health.



Dr. Fretzin works at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Excision of Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.