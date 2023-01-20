Overview of Dr. Scott Fudemberg, MD

Dr. Scott Fudemberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Fudemberg works at Keystone Eye Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.