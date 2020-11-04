Dr. Scott Fujii, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fujii is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Fujii, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Fujii, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmichael, CA.
1
Carmichael Office6620 Coyle Ave Ste 202, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 961-3434Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Roseville Office576 N Sunrise Ave Ste 230, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 961-3434Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Had my meniscus repaired and arthritis cleaned up in my right knee, up right away walking around the block! Feels great to be pain free, highly recommend!!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1235391798
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Fujii has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fujii accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fujii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fujii has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fujii on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fujii. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fujii.
