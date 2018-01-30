Overview of Dr. Scott Fulgham, MD

Dr. Scott Fulgham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fulgham works at Tuskaloosa Internal Medicine LLC in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.