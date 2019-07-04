Dr. Scott Gabriel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gabriel, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Gabriel, MD
Dr. Scott Gabriel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henderson Hospital and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Gabriel works at
Dr. Gabriel's Office Locations
Valley Health Physician Alliance - Surgical Specialists825 N Gibson Rd Ste 201, Henderson, NV 89011 Directions (702) 382-8222Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Valley Health Physician Alliance - Surgical Specialists5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 382-8222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henderson Hospital
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gabriel was professional, knowledgeable and kind. I started to walk out when I first arrived due to the rudeness I encountered by the receptionist upfront but I’m glad I stayed.
About Dr. Scott Gabriel, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
