Dr. Scott Galkin, DMD
Dr. Scott Galkin, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Woodbridge, NJ.
Smile Designers711 Amboy Ave Ste 101, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 Directions (732) 992-6755
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my braces done with Dr. Galkin. He and his staff were very friendly and professional, ready to answer any questions I had about the process. I like that they were patient in explaining teeth movements and setting realistic expectations for when I would finish the treatment. I've finished my treatment now, and I love my new teeth. The office is nice and clean, and it is very easy to set up/change appointments. I like their appointment reminder system.
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1366541450
