Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD
Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Gargasz's Office Locations
Advanced Hand and Plastic Surgery Center LLC4600 N Habana Ave Ste 22, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 866-4426
Advanced Hand & Plastic Surgery Center2318 Greenbranch Dr Bldg 2, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 866-4426
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gargasz is very compassionate, knowledgeable, and respectful. He provides patients with easy to understand options for optimal care.
About Dr. Scott Gargasz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1386626380
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Microsurgery
- University Of Akron
- Medical College of Ohio
- CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
