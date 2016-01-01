Overview of Dr. Scott Garner, MD

Dr. Scott Garner, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Garner works at Vein Solutions in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.