Dr. Garvey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Garvey, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Garvey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Garvey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center9205 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 813-2000
-
2
Heart Rhythm Consultants P.c.9427 SW Barnes Rd Ste 495, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-1661
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence Seaside Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garvey?
GREAT STAFF. DR. GARVEY IS SIMPLY THE BEST CARDIO ELECTROPHYSIOLOGIST WORKING IN THE NORTHWEST TODAY.
About Dr. Scott Garvey, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1093717795
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garvey works at
Dr. Garvey has seen patients for Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Garvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.