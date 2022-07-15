Dr. Scott Gauthreaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauthreaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gauthreaux, MD
Dr. Scott Gauthreaux, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Acadiana Retina Consultants1101 S College Rd Ste 208, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 232-2710
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr Gauthreaux for about 18 years. He is knowledgeable, compassionate & explains everything so I can understand what going on with my condition. Eye problems can be very stressful but he & his staff go out of their way to ease some of that stress. I feel truly blessed that he is my doctor.
- Baylor
- U Ala Sch Med
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Gauthreaux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gauthreaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gauthreaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gauthreaux has seen patients for Retinal Telangiectasia and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gauthreaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauthreaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauthreaux.
