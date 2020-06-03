See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. Scott Gebhardt, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Gebhardt, DO

Dr. Scott Gebhardt, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University.

Dr. Gebhardt works at Veri Med Health Group in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gebhardt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Thomas Clinic Pllc
    7056 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 597-5557
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2020
    Easy scheduling, prompt on appointment time. I feel my visits with the doctor went well. Personable. Knowledgeable. Courteous staff.
    — Jun 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Gebhardt, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518950724
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Gebhardt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gebhardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gebhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gebhardt works at Veri Med Health Group in Spring Hill, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gebhardt’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebhardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gebhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gebhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

