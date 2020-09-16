Dr. Scott Geiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Geiger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Scott Geiger, MD
Dr. Scott Geiger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Geiger works at
Dr. Geiger's Office Locations
-
1
Chesterfield Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, LLC111 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 46B, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 205-6420
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geiger?
Dr. Geiger is a fantastic doctor. He took a lot of time explaining the surgery, and asked tons of questions to make sure he understood what I needed and wanted. He is meticulous and prepared. He was available for questions after the surgery and made me feel important. I highly recommend Dr. Geiger.
About Dr. Scott Geiger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1447396031
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geiger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geiger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geiger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geiger works at
Dr. Geiger has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geiger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geiger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geiger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.