Dr. Scott Geller, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Geller, MD
Dr. Scott Geller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Geller's Office Locations
Scott L. Geller MD PA4755 Summerlin Rd Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 275-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott Geller is not only the most genuine doctor I have ever encountered, extremely intelligent, very interesting, totally considerate and caring, he is the only doctor providing this type treatment that actually addresses and fixes floater issues. For two years I dealt with a debilitating obstruction of the vision in my left eye (like a big grease smear down the middle) with numerous Drs visits to Bascom Palmer Eye Institution Miami and West Palm Beach as well as other eye specialists and no answer. That is until I found Dr. Scott Geller. With one treatment, the smear obstructing my vision was gone. I received a second treatment that clear additional floaters, one of which was affecting my peripheral vision, now better.
About Dr. Scott Geller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
