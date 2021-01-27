Dr. Scott Gelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Gelman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Gelman works at
Locations
Atlantic Gastroenterology at SMG140 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 401-0500
Gary S Safier DO PC477 State Route 10 Ste 204, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (862) 260-3022
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Dr. Gelman is a compassionate and caring doctor who answers all your questions and concerns. I had my colonoscopy done by Dr. Gelman, and have recommend my wife and parents because of the quality in care provided by Dr. Gelman and summit medical group. You won’t be disappointed going to him.
About Dr. Scott Gelman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- U Penn Hosp
- U Penn Hosp
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelman has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.