Dr. Scott Gering, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Gering, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 837-8601
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just had a colon resection under the capable hands of Doctor Gering. Cant say ENOUGH about the outstanding medical skills and people skills he showed. I would not HESITATE to use him again or to recommend him.
About Dr. Scott Gering, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962495721
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gering works at
