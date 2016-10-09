See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Vienna, VA
Dr. Scott Gerrish, DO

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Gerrish, DO

Dr. Scott Gerrish, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gerrish's Office Locations

  1. 1
    112 PLEASANT ST SW, Vienna, VA 22180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 255-5580

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® Injection
CoolSculpting®
Dysport Injection
Botox® Injection
CoolSculpting®
Dysport Injection

Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Fraxel Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
miraDry Treatment for Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 09, 2016
I had the MiraDry procedure done and I was very impressed! He was incredibly attentive and caring and was extremely knowledgeable about all aspects of what he was doing. I shopped around extensively across the DMV area, and Dr. Gerrish stood out as the top choice for the options--he certainly did not disappoint! They performed the MiraDry procedure (it works as advertised, I'm at 10 weeks after!) and did an excellent job, and it's clear they take great pride, care, and attentiveness.
Tim J in Arlington, VA — Oct 09, 2016
About Dr. Scott Gerrish, DO

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Medical Education

