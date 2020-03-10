Dr. Scott Gerry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gerry, DPM
Overview of Dr. Scott Gerry, DPM
Dr. Scott Gerry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gerry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gerry's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester Foot & Ankle21 Whitehall Rd Ste 302, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 332-5211
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerry?
Both of my adult children have seen Dr. Gary since they were little. Each have had one to two surgeries with him and have had excellent results. It came to pass that I needed podiatric care and surgery. No question as to who I would turn to. You are not just a patient number, he truly cares. Excellent surgery treat a beautifully during recovery and I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone and everyone!
About Dr. Scott Gerry, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1760487441
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerry works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.