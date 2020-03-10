Overview of Dr. Scott Gerry, DPM

Dr. Scott Gerry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gerry works at Rochester Foot & Ankle in Rochester, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.