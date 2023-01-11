Dr. Scott Gillogly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillogly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Gillogly, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Gillogly, MD
Dr. Scott Gillogly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Gillogly works at
Dr. Gillogly's Office Locations
Georgia Bone and Joint Surgeons, PC15 Medical Dr NE Ste 101, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions (770) 386-5221
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener, knowledgeable, compassionate and kind!
About Dr. Scott Gillogly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1477587723
Education & Certifications
- Am Sports Med Inst
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillogly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillogly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillogly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillogly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillogly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillogly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillogly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.